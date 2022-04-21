Beautiful Photos Hit Social Media As Gbenga Daniel’s Son Adebola Proposes to Girlfriend
- The son of the former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, Adebola has finally asked his girlfriend to be his wife forever
- The bride-to-be, Morenike, shared beautiful photos from the proposal on Instagram as she gushed over Adebola
- Morenike's followers flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages while others tried to recount how many times Adebola has proposed
Adebola Daniel, the son of the former governor of Ogun state is set to get married to his girlfriend, Morenike, as he recently proposed and got a yes.
The proposal seemed to have happened in the midst of friends and family, and the elated bride-to-be shared photos from the moment on her Instagram page.
Morenike also gushed over how in love she is with her fiancee, the kind of love they share and how he is the best man for her. She stated:
"You rolled into my life and showed me all I needed but never knew to search for. You complete me and give my life so much meaning. You are the best man for me ❤️A perfect man. A perfect family. A perfect ring. I love you Adebola Daniel, here’s to forever with you Thank you so much to everyone who celebrated our love with us."
See the post below:
Nigerians react to Morenike's engagement
souveniretc:
"His Father's carbon copy. Congratulations to the couple."
prettier_rolake:
"This is likely his third proposal."
deborahfziba:
"Congratulations to you both. this is making blush"
tiwaogundipe:
"My girl said yes!!!! Congratulations to you both! Love you so much❤️"
adunni.kotun:
"Congratulations sis!!!! Road to forever ❤️❤️"
bossladybella1:
"Big congratulations to you."
modilzlagos:
"Congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we turning up "
Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola in cute video
Another high-profile celebrity wedding is coming and fans are bracing up for it as billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola, and her musician lover, Mr Eazi got engaged to each other officially.
In a lovely video that was shared online, the lovers chose a quiet location surrounded by water as Temi accepted Mr Eazi's marriage proposal.
Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy reshared the video and expressed how excited she is for the lovers.
