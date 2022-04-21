The son of the former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, Adebola has finally asked his girlfriend to be his wife forever

The bride-to-be, Morenike, shared beautiful photos from the proposal on Instagram as she gushed over Adebola

Morenike's followers flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages while others tried to recount how many times Adebola has proposed

Adebola Daniel, the son of the former governor of Ogun state is set to get married to his girlfriend, Morenike, as he recently proposed and got a yes.

The proposal seemed to have happened in the midst of friends and family, and the elated bride-to-be shared photos from the moment on her Instagram page.

Adebola Daniel got a yes as he proposed to his girlfriend. Photo credit: @ms_reiny

Morenike also gushed over how in love she is with her fiancee, the kind of love they share and how he is the best man for her. She stated:

"You rolled into my life and showed me all I needed but never knew to search for. You complete me and give my life so much meaning. You are the best man for me ❤️A perfect man. A perfect family. A perfect ring. I love you Adebola Daniel, here’s to forever with you Thank you so much to everyone who celebrated our love with us."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Morenike's engagement

souveniretc:

"His Father's carbon copy. Congratulations to the couple."

prettier_rolake:

"This is likely his third proposal."

deborahfziba:

"Congratulations to you both. this is making blush"

tiwaogundipe:

"My girl said yes!!!! Congratulations to you both! Love you so much❤️"

adunni.kotun:

"Congratulations sis!!!! Road to forever ❤️❤️"

bossladybella1:

"Big congratulations to you."

modilzlagos:

"Congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we turning up "

