Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Dorathy recently dashed the hope of a fan who asked her for a new phone

The reality star revealed that the phone she currently uses was given to her by her fans which means she can't afford to buy the fan one

Another person entered the conversation and called Dorathy shameless and the reality star pointed out that people don't like to hear the truth

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Dorathy Bachor, is not one to grant random favours seeing as her fans have invested in her.

In a post sighted online, a fan politely asked if the reality star could buy him a phone and Dorathy disclosed that her fans bought her the one she currently uses.

Dorathy reveals fans bought her phone for her Photo credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

A man jumped into the conversation and accused Dorathy of being shameless to which she replied that people don't like to know the truth.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

fashion_magicblog:

"There is nothing to be ashamed off, she is using the one her fans bought her doesn't mean she can't afford to buy if she wants."

ladyque_1:

"She said it with her full chest "

iamkingdinero1:

"So who came online to beg another person phone no get Shame na who con talk as e deh be na go come get shame ? "

adestitoali:

"She said what she said with her full chest, Dorathy wee nor kee me."

akinolaramsey:

"It's the audacity for me."

abiola_macjoey_oluremi:

"She’s indirectly saying she’s famous and broke."

liz_world25_:

"Some fans with unreasonable sense of entitlement."

