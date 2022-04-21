Rita Dominic's wedding is still the talk of the town over 24 hours since beautiful videos and photos from the event hit the internet

Fans and colleagues of the actress have gushed over her and how lovely she looked in her gorgeous outfits

Rita's colleague, Ufuoma McDermott could not help talk about the happiness that radiated from the wedding

Despite the fact that Ufuoma McDermott could not attend her colleague, Rita Dominic's wedding, she could not help but gush over how happy everyone who attended looked.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress got her followers talking by asking if they could literally taste the happiness from Rita's wedding through the videos and photos that took over the internet.

Ufuoma McDermott was among those who couldnt make it to Rita's wedding Photo credit: @ufuomamcdermott/@nenefabrics2020

Source: Instagram

Ufuoma also pointed out how everyone seemed to forget about their worries as they stood in support of the new bride. She wrote:

"This proves that we need love to make the world better. We all felt it. For a moment, we forgot about the worries and pressures of life. Our hearts were transported to a happy place. Let’s keep the momentum and spread more love."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Rita Dominic all over again

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"It’s her smile for me❤️❤️"

mellars_sweetindulgence:

"We just did not get the rice but it felt like we were part of it,,may God bless their home."

irenejob:

"I LOVE LOVE. I love how happy and beautiful she looked. May God bless her home."

echezonachinwe:

"Me oh. I watched EVERY picture, video uploaded. I was just transporting myself from Chioma's wall, to Uche's to Ini's, to Aunty Hilda's, to the blogs."

augustinaojoma:

"She was just smiling throughout she didn't even make the mistake to frown."

Man calls out Rita Dominic's husband for owing his sister N700k

A young man stirred reactions on social media after he revealed on Twitter that Rita Dominic's husband, Fidelis Anosike has been owing his sister N700k since last year.

Social media has still not recovered from the pomp, pageantry, and feel good moments from Rita's wedding and the call out came as a rude shock.

A lot of people bashed the young man on social media with many asking why he waited till Anosike's wedding before calling him out.

Source: Legit.ng