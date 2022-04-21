Real Warri Pikin and her children made her husband's birthday special as they showed up at his office bearing beautiful gifts

The comedian and her children showed up with a cake, a huge food tray and cute message cards

The adorable family also had sweet things to say about their dad as fans of Warri Pikin gushed all over the comment section

Real Warri Pikin and her adorable kids got Nigerians gushing after a thoughtful gesture on her husband's birthday.

In the video the popular comedian shared, she and her kids left the house and headed to her hubby's office with birthday gifts, food tray and a customised cake.

Real Warri Pikin and kids celebrate husband's birthday Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

The birthday boy was pleasantly surprised as he smiled all through the video while he scanned the surprise team and their gifts.

Another highlight of the video was the moment the comedian and her kids showered their dad with beautiful words and prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Happy birthday Dim Oma. God Bless you ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the beautiful video

enioluwaofficial:

"Why am I crying?? God is it time already, speak, your servant is listening!❤️"

officialomoborty:

"Happy birthday to your hubby."

calabar_chic:

"So beautiful Happy Birthday Mr Ikechuchkwu "

moyolawalofficial:

"Sooo beautiful … Oya u people should clean the office before you go oooh "

jummai_abejirin:

"Gather here if you watch this video more than once So beautiful!!!"

seunfunmi.joanstephen:

"Awww… amazing."

Real Warri Pikin shares remarkable transformation video from her slim to thick body

Comedian Real Warri Pikin made her followers laugh as she shared a rare video that contained numerous photos of herself.

The comedian took to her verified Instagram page to give her fans something to talk about as she released some never-seen-before photos of herself.

In the video, Real Warri Pikin appeared slim in the initial set of photos but transformed into a thick babe in the later part of it.

She then warned her followers not to make unpalatable remarks about the photo or else she will be waiting for them in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng