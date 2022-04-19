Nigerian singer Davido is now among one of the few who have the privilege of bring followed by Instagram's official account

A recent look at the singer's page shows that the account with almost 500m followers is now on his followers list

While fans of Davido are not surprised that their fave got followed, other Nigerians think it's not a big deal

Nigerian singer, Davido proves daily that he is not only a force to reckon with only in the country, but a global brand to be associated with.

A look through Davido's followers list on Instagram has revealed that the app's offiual account now follows him.

Davido gets followed by Instagram Photo credit: @davido/@gossipmill

Source: Instagram

Instagram's official account with 495m followers is on Davido's 28.6m followers list.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

sarah_hugandsupices:

"It's plenty "

fnms237:

"Make they come tok say ei buy am ❤️❤️'

kuti_346:

"What special about it ? Does that add to his followers? '

amujirivitalis:

"He pay them money "

toppkidd_:

"Congratulations Baba Imade ❤️❤️"

_abelicardo:

"Since when? David no small normally."

dg01335:

"See wetin 30bg dey celebrate odogwu dey shut down everywhere na IG followers Davido and him fans dey celebrate "

dobul_rr:

"Make we fry dustbin ? we know say David na baddest normally so rest."

mudiasylvia__:

"He’s davido fr a reason #30bg for life"

Source: Legit.ng