Popular Nigerian intimate products seller, Jaruma is mostly in the news every week and this time, her ex-husband Fahad dragged her on social media.

In a post sighted online, Fahad cleared the air about how his marriage with Jaruma ended as he revealed that he left her aka served her breakfast.

Jaruma's ex-hubby says her kayanmata never worked Photo credit: @thetattleroomng/@jaruma

He continued by saying that he is only in contact with the kayanmata seller because of his son and she needs to stop deceiving her gullib le followers.

Fahad further hared a sscreenshot of the mail he sent to his ex-wife to get her attention just to tell her to stop creating false content with his name.

He also disclosed that Jaruma's products are fake, they do not work and never worked on him.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Fahad's statement

whyte_le:

"Even gullible fans collect stray bullet."

blesskidw:

"If kayanmata vendor can chop breakfast who I be?"

tracyikhille:

"But how this woman was able to deceive millions of women for years, and cash out while at it, should be studied in business schools."

rity.01:

Ahhh.. wetin her customers go come do now?"

ironbarlyn:

"Maybe her spell works only on the gullible fans"

tola_leena:

"God will heal you. We sha don't care your gain your loss."

Jaruma’s ex-hubby flaunts alleged new lover

Quite a number of people are convinced that Jaruma products are all fake seeing as they failed to help her secure her home or marriage.

Jaruma's ex-husband, Fahad is believed to have moved on with another woman he posted on his Instagram story channel.

Fahad didn't write much with the photo he shared, but it was enough to get people talking about Jaruma's kayanmata.

Source: Legit.ng