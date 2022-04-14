Ibrahim Chatta recently had an idea of how much some of his fans love him at what seemed to be a meet and greet event at a cinema

In a video sighted online, the actor was seen trying to console a fan who sobbed uncontrollably after finally meeting him

As people around tried to get the young lady to stop crying, Chatta himself broke down into tears turning the atmosphere into a confusing one

Ibrahim Chatta has sparked reactions on social media after an emotional encounter with a female fan at a cinema.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the fan who was held by the people around her was sobbing uncontrollably while the actor tried to calm her down.

A fan of Ibrahim Chatta became emotional at the cinema. Photo credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

An emotional Chatta whose attempt at consoling the lady came to nought picked up his face towel and covered his eyes while he cried as well.

Seeing the actor break down in tears, a few more female fans became emotional as well as they urged him to stop crying.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

mrholamide:

"Ibrahim chartered with tears"

marlik__t:

"Person wey be actor."

vickenzie_vii:

"Water plenty for una eyes ni."

wosswobicomedytv:

"This story never clear ooooo who beat them????"

taiye_lolu_animashaun:

"Why is he now crying?"

kamisha222:

"He was overwhelmed to see how much love his fan has for him."

sapphire_x__x:

"She don forget say na actor, he can form cry at anytime"

wtsfree_:

"He go add am to his coming movie and title am , emotion."

Iyabo Ojo names Ibrahim Chatta the best actor in Nigeria

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, dedicated a social media post to celebrate her fellow actor, Ibrahim Chatta’s talent.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted a series of photos of herself with Chatta at an event.

Not stopping there, Iyabo noted that even though she doesn’t state or emphasise it enough, Chatta is the best actor in Nigeria.

Soon after she named her colleague the best actor in the country, fellow Nigerian celebrities as well as movie lovers agreed with her take. A number of them praised Chatta’s acting prowess.

