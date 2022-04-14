Nigerian actress Didi Ekanem in a series of posts on Instgram has advised women to be proud of their hustle as long as it's legitimate

The movie star particularly advised unmarried young women to set themselves up financially before the responsibilities of marriage

Ekanem also disclosed how she prepares her team for her food business and unashamedly revealed that she makes a lot of money from selling fufu

Popular Nigerian actress Didi Ekanen has advised women who look up to her to make sure they are financially independent before marriage.

She advised young women to work hard and refuse to be ashamed of their hustle as long as it is a legitimate business.

Set yourself up financially

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, Ekanem iterated why it's important for women to have their source of income.

According to her, marriage is not a ticket to freedom and there are several married women who reach out to beg her for money daily.

Ekanem continued by advising her female followers to start up a business no matter how little and sell it big.

Using herself as an example, the actress revealed how she runs her food business and how the 'swallow' fufu which many do not like to be associated with yields her a lot of profit.

"My beauty can get me anything I want, but I want more than my beauty can get me. Please on't let anyone tell you hard work doesn't pay o, because it does eventually. Get up and do the right thing now!"

See the posts below:

