Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to reply her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan who had earlier called her an illeterate

The actress revealed that despite his degrees, the politician is a broke man and three women have left him before her

Nkechi also added that on several occasions, she had to help her ex through his english despite his bragging on social media

Nkechi Blessing as expected, has replied her ex, Opeyemi Falegan who made it a point of duty to note that he will never date an illiterate like her again.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Nkechi revealed that Falegan's ex who had multiple degrees left him and she helped his life on different occasions.

Nkechi Blessing says she fed ex-lover for a year Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

I will finish you

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, Nkechi dragged Falegan for being a broke man despite his degrees.

The actress continued by saying that Falegan's ex-wife had degrees but still left him after which three women have also dumped him.

Nkechi disclosed that despite the degrees her ex claims to have, there have been several times when she had to coach and type for him despite the fact that he called her an illiterate.

"Even with your Degree you are still broke, a whole PHD holder like you and an Illiterate like me fed you for one whole year, Honourable Werey, your mates who are real politician are on the streets campaigning but you are busy coming on IG live, if they ask me which political party you belong to I will tell them ILVP “Instagram Live Video Party”

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

kizchioma:

"The last side tho opportunity just dey waste."

majinfotek_ng:

"Why are we not getting it right this days! Anybody can be broke! It’s only who God chooses to be Favoured that is wise! Who is broke today can be rich tomorrow "

parlehmow:

"In the mud ‍♂️.....I can't touch some people with a 9foot pole! How do people even do this "

ms_veevian:

" to think this two were actually all mushy and lovey before ‍♀️ Nawa oo"

bola.bello:

"Scammer jam scammer loro Awon mejeji."

She came into my life for money and sex

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan finally gave a proper breakdown of why he left the actress and her behaviour while they were dating.

In a series of videos sighted online, the politician made it clear that they were not married, Nkechi was desperate to have a child, and he gave her time to fix up her nasty attitude and communication skills.

Falegan noted that the actress came into his life for two things, money and sex, and the fact that he has a foundation as a philanthropist also drew the actress to him.

Source: Legit.ng