Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is loved by many and it is not surprising to see that quite a number of young men have a crush on her

A young man Asiwaju Lerry braved the storm and decided in 2021 to express how he felt to the singer and it sparked reactions online

Asiwaju Lerry went on a virtual date with Cuppy, established a relationship with her and eventually met her in Lagos, Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is a free-spirited individual who has just as many fans as enemies on social media.

The beautiful Cuppy has been the toast of many Nigerian men who have hoped to get lucky with her and start a relationship.

Asiwaju Lerry and DJ Cuppy are now good friends Photo credit: @AsiwajuLerry/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

A young influencer on Twitter, Asiwaju Lerry, however, got bold and in 2021, he shot his first shot at Cuppy, asking her to be his Valentine's date.

Since that first shot, the singer and her crush have connected virtually and just recently, Lerry got to meet not only Cuppy, but her family members, both nuclear and extended.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In an interview with Legit.ng, Asiwaju Lerry opened up about how his relationship with the singer is going and how things have changed for him since the association.

Meeting Cuppy was all shades of excitement

As expected, meeting not just DJ Cuppy personally but other members of her family, as well as Mr Eazi, was a huge win for Lerry.

He was invited to Cuppy's grandma's 90th birthday, and he told Legit.ng:

"Meeting DJ Cuppy was fantastic, marvelous and all shades of excitement. It gave me the opportunity to meet Mr Eazi but I wdidn'tant to network at such a loud party. I'm sure there's be a next time."

Lerry led everyone to believe with his gestures that he was in love with DJ Cuppy, but the influencer has pointed out that even though the singer is an amazing and endowed woman, the crush he has on her is not sensual.

He said:

"It is platonic, it has always been. She's an amazing being who is obviously physically endowed but it has never been a sensual crush. I just like her vibe."

Cuppy has helped my brand

With a heavy presence on Twitter as an influencer, Lerry has benefitted from the close relationship he has with DJ Cuppy.

His brand has been further exposed and gigs have been rolling in for him.

In his words:

"Having direct access to Cuppy has turned things around for me, reputable gigs have been coming in and she's giving my brand further exposure. My main account of 457k followers was disabled, and now, I have 109k."

Despite how open and plain Lerry's friendship has been with DJ Cuppy, he's tired of explaining to people that everything between them is platonic and would remain that way.

He finished off with:

"I don't think I have any further energy to keep explaining that we are just friends to people, so I'd just let them run with any narrative that comes to their head."

DJ Cuppy shares lovely video of her virtual date with Asiwaju Lerry

Ace entertainer, DJ Cuppy stirred massive reactions online after she shared a video of her virtual date with a random fan on Twitter, Asiwaju Lerry who has always been an active follower on her page.

DJ Cuppy earlier asked Asiwaju for a date night prior to Valentine's Day and he willingly obliged.

She shared her conversation with the fan who wrote her a love letter. She read the letter and made other revelations about herself.

Source: Legit.ng