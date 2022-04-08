Most Nigerian celebrities have security personnel who move with them or guard their homes and Davido is no different

The singer recently bragged about how protected he is in his Banana Island mansion and also issued a note of warning

Fans of the singer hailed him while some Nigerians noted that no degree of security is enough to protect him

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is not one to put off his achievements or lavish lifestyle without sharing them on social media.

The father of three has given fans and haters a glimpse of how well protected he is by fully armed security personnel.

Davido shows off security men

Source: Instagram

The singer on his Instagram story channel zoomed in on his protectors through his window and warned anyone who thinks of moving anyhow to him to have a second thought.

The three armed men sat just beside Davido's gate as they kept watch over the property.

"Think twice before you pull up on the boy."

Nigerians react to Davido's post

ma_ce_te:

"This Job must be boring asf."

abiolar0fficial_:

"Haaa spiritually nko??"

badmansea:

"Stop playin with OBO."

rekpetemoney:

"Na troops o."

call_me_toni01:

"lol this guy is funny ASF"

badmansea:

"Make them think 27 times cos OBO no small."

joseph_david2021:

"Boys dey scatter security escorts, take over bullion van. so!?"

hibee31:

"My David is so funny."

one_ebira_guy:

"Bandit attack NDA ,where come be banana island wey dey no fit enter..David no worry nothing do u"

kingemmylion:

"We go still enter."

Davido shows off automated curtain in Banana Island mansion

The Nigerian singer sparked reactions online after he showed off the stress-free life he lives as a rich man in his Banana Island mansion.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Davido revealed that his curtains are automated as he gave a demonstration from the comfort of his bed.

In another post, he showed off a tiny portion of his bathroom and the efficient shower he takes his bath with.

While fans hailed the singer, some Nigerians are of the opinion that Davido shouldn't be bragging that much anymore.

Source: Legit.ng