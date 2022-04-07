Nkechi Blessing and her ex-husband Opeyemi Falegan gave Nigerians a lot of 'God when' moments in their relationship

As the relationship comes to a bitter end, with both parties spilling secrets and dragging in the mud, it's hard to imagine they were once in love

From beautiful birthday celebrations to Valentine's Day and showing each other support, Nkechi and her man had a good run

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and her ex-husband, Opeyemi Falegan have announced the end of their relationship on social media.

The sad end did not happen without drama as they both decided to drag each other and Nkechi spilled secrets about her ex-lover.

Nkechi Blessing's marriage hit the rocks

Source: Instagram

Before the messy breakup, the actress and her politician ex had cute and adorable moments that got people in their feelings as well as believing that they would last forever.

Legit.ng brings you some beautiful moments Nkechi and her ex had before their marriage went south.

1. Valentine's Day surprise

On Valentine's Day just two months ago, Nkechi planned a special surprise and swept her man off his feet.

The actress paid for a room and had it decorated. When her man saw it, he could not hide his excitement.

The same day also happened to be their wedding anniversary.

2. Nkechi's birthday

Nkechi clocked a new age on February 14 and Falegan penned a beautiful note that got people doing 'God when'.

The politician professed his undying love for his woman and pleaded with her to stay with him forever.

The outpour of love got people believing they would last forever.

3. Falegan comforts Nkechi

After Nkechi lost her beloved mum, her man became her biggest source of comfort and had her fly all the way to the UK.

The actress' husband welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers and then posed together for beautiful photos.

The film star looked happy to be in the arms of her husband.

4. Falegan's birthday

Last year June was when Nkechi Blessing shared wedding-like photos on her husband's birthday.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, the filmmaker sang his praises, reiterated her love for him, and even posted the part where she serenaded him one time.

Nkechi even pointed out on that day that her partner was starting to look like her.

5. Nkechi shops with Falegan's card

Another tensioning moment on social media was when the actress made it known to all that she spends her husband's money anyhow she likes.

According to her, his money was for both of them, while hers remained untouched.

It was a cute moment and one couldn't have imagines that the lovebirds would part ways.

I'm dating a 60-year-old man

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing's marriage to her politician husband, Opeyemi Falegan crashed and there was a lot of drama on social media.

Nkechi has made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.

In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she has moved on already as she is currently dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

She also made it a point to note that she's quick to move on from people because the way she dislikes them after a fall out is greater than whatever love she ever had for them.

