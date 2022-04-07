A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to react to the news of Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, getting engaged to a pretty lady

In a video going viral on social media, the lady slammed Isreal’s fiancee for getting engaged to ‘Davido’s boy’

According to the lady, there is nothing special about Isreal and the fiancee only wants to use him to get close to Davido

Nigerian singer Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW, recently caused a buzz online after he proposed marriage to a pretty lady and got a yes.

The news raised a lot of reactions on social media with the majority of people congratulating Isreal and his partner.

However, a Nigerian lady with a different view took to social media to share her negative opinion on the engagement.

A lady has called out Isreal DMW's fiancee for getting engaged to 'Davido's boy'. Photos: @isrealdmw, @sabiradio

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady slammed Isreal’s fiancee for getting engaged to who she called ‘Davdio’s boy’.

The lady asked which lady in her right sense will get engaged to Isreal as she continued to shade the couple.

According to her, Isreal is somebody’s boy, even if that person happens to be the biggest musician in Africa.

The lady also explained that she feels Isreal’s fiancee is a groupie who only needs him to gain access to Davido. She added that the singer’s PA’s bae is not all that and nobody would have given her a second look otherwise.

In her words:

“Is it just me? I feel like there is something to this, there is a catch to this. She is actually engaged to Isreal. Which babe in her right senses will be engaged to Isreal?

"Don't get me wrong, he is human but what is there, what is the attachment? This is someone that is someone’s boy. Yes he is a boy to the biggest musician in Africa but it still doesn't mean that he is all that.

"If we talk about her being engaged to Davido’s music producer and all that it would have been better, but Isreal? What is there to Isreal? There is nothing to him. He is bland, he is boring. If you ask me, I feel like this girl is a groupie so she just wants to associate with the big boys and Isreal is the easiest target.

"I mean how else is she going to associate with David and the likes if not through Isreal? Nobody is going to give her a second look. She is not even all that too.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

The lady’s video on Isreal and his fiancee’s relationship raised a lot of interesting comments online. Read some of them below:

Jennifer.dindu:

“I can feel how pained you are… any ring on your finger yet? Do am if e easy.”

Legend.zino_:

“But why do people hate on you just for no reason? Why?”

Tosin.capital:

“You wish you were in her shoes...just look at women shading other women......some people can just be senseless at times.”

Kennynwosu1:

“That's why you will end up bn single ....#mumu.”

Belle_omj:

“This one is just bitter with her nonsensə bonnet, who asked for your opinion?”

Hmm.

Davido gifts Isreal's fiancee N500k to buy airtime

Davido's logistics manager and part-time PA, Isreal DMW is never one to keep his dealings with the singer off social media.

Hours after announcing that he got engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, the DMW crew member's fiancee became N500k richer.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Isreal revealed that Davido gave his woman the huge sum of money just to buy airtime.

