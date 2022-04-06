Williams Uchemba has revealed once again how much his beautiful wife means to him on her birthday

The actor shared beautiful photos with his wife as they matched in coordinated outfits on his Instagram page

Not only did fans and colleagues gush over the post, they also flooded the actor's page with birthday wishes for his woman

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba's wife is a year older today, April 6 and she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues of her husband.

The actor shared beautiful photos he too with his gorgeous wife as they twinned in matching white and blue outfits.

Williams Uchemba's wife celebrates birthday Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Uchemba who has never failed to point out ow much his wife mwas to him disclosed that she is his one in a million, the simple caption that paccompanied the post.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY 1 IN A MILLION."

See the post below:

Birthday wishes roll in

aycomedian:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nikkilaoye:

"Happy Birthday to wifey. God bless her more as she adds a new year today Amen ❤️❤️"

annaebiere:

"Awwwwn happy birthday our beautiful wife "

bleeubird:

"Fine people full April … happy birthday to her."

ultimatecakesncatering:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife ❤️"

enejadivine:

"Pre wedding pics even after wedding."

annpurequeen:

"Happy Birthday to her. May God grant her all that her heart desires.✌"

Williams Uchemba dedicates beautiful song to his daughter

Williams Uchemba's daughter brought out the singer in him as the new dad shared the video of a song he wrote for his little one.

The actor and his wife welcomed their first child together on February 8 and it has been a beautiful journey for them so far.

Williams wrote a song, Beautiful, for his daughter and he decided to share the official video with the world. The video details some of the moments leading up to the birth of his baby girl.

He also shared the lyrics of the song. Many people were shocked to see Williams behind a piano and most especially singing. The actor moved fans to tears as many could relate to the joy that pushed him to release the song.

Source: Legit.ng