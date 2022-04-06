Laide Bakare recently threw a lavish housewarming party after completing her N100m mansion in just three months

Some of her colleagues turned up at the party and celebrated with her ans the actress has publicly appreciated them

In a series of post on her page, Bakare revealed that her life is not avfake zone and she genuinely makes her money from making movies

Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare sparked reaction after she revealed that her N100m took her just three months to complete and also threw a lavish housewarming party to open it.

Days after the anticipated party, the actress has taken to social media to appreciate some of her colleagues that made it to her party as well as drop some facts.

"I truly Appreciate the honor from high and mighty in the society, i cant take it for granted #LaidebakareNewhouseopening A HUGE SUCCESS my house warming celebration was indeed , A case of oja oyingb tio mo pe enikan o wa ENIYAN LASO MI OO"

The house that God built

Based on the fact that many people questioned where the actress got the funds to build her house, she revealed that God built it for her.

She added that if people asked her again how she did it, she would say she loved being an actor because her career built her a home.

"Ile ti olorun ko Truly olaide so theater di owo, if you ask me again, i will say , i just love to be an Actor!! beautiful cake by @dacakesmaster thanks so much for coming beautiful people "

See post below:

"In less than 4 month, in this harsh economy, i pulled a great one, thus generated various reactions, All i have to say is thank you God , if you belief in your own miracle say Amen."

See post below:

Iterating that she has no reason to lie or exaggerate, Laide pointed out that she real and her space is a no fake zone.

Her statement was a reply to Nkechi Blessing who shaded her and claimed she lied about the cost of her mansion.

"I'm Olaide, what you see is what you get, No fake Zone, No fake life, All organic and Genuine, To anyone living A fake life ,change your ways before its too late."

Nigerians react to Laide Bakare's posts

ogetayomakeovers:

"Change ur ways with fake life got me Olaide mi owon "

adun_omolola:

"Abeg it’s worth the amount nobody should hate on no one❤️congratulations ma."

adun_omolola:

"As a matter of fact i watch the whole video of the interior they are expesive interior so whoever is against her is actually envious and jealous no cap "

adeyinkaadejola:

"Madam pls rest congratulations once again."

Yomi Fabiyi and other storm Laide Bakare's party

After much anticipation, Laide Bakare finally threw a lavish housewarming party for her mansion which she revealed cost her N100m.

The actress had the event at her new house and it was a star studded affair as her colleagues in coordinated white and purple outfits showed up for her.

Yoruba movie stars like, Yomi Fabiyi, Muka Ray, Ijebu, Ayo Badmus and a host of other young stars showed Laide Bakare love.

