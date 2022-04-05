Popular Nigerian rapper MI got Nigerians gushing over his love life after he announced his engagement to his girlfriend Eniola

The rapper gave details of how he got to meet his woman, how their relationship bloomed till they decided to spend the rest fo their lives together

Eniola has also taken to her Instagarm page to reveal how lo e found her when she was not searching

Popular veteran rapper, Jude Abaga, aka MI Abaga announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Eniola, with a beautiful video.

The video had details of the relationship from the moment the rapper became interested in Eniola, till they dated and of course their engagement.

Mi's fiancee spills the tea Photo credit: @eniolamafe

Source: Instagram

I was minding my single woman business

Eniola also took to Instagram to tell her side of the story wth the first point being that she as enjoying and navigating life well as a single woman.

"I was minding my single-woman business, hanging out with friends, progressing in my career, living my best life in Europe and staying hydrated. @audumaikori had heard me talk about what kind of person I would ever consider as a life partner."

A mutual who knew her taste in men talked to her about MI and she had her reservations because according to her, dating a rapper was not her ministry. Eniola eventually warmed up to the rapper she didn't think she needed and the rest of the great moments they shared led to their engagement.

"At the same time, Jude had noticed me and started following me on social media. I remember thinking “hmmmm?!?!” but passed it up to my INCREDIBLE social media charm and the quality of my thought-provoking Instagram content .To carry on our technology-enabled connection, Jude would find cute ways to support me, connect with me, share funny stories, or write me songs on the spot when I was down. That’s how love entered and will never leave o!!!! Jude “ @mi_abaga Mr. Incredible” Abaga, Lemfani the Rescuer, the Microphone Magician, African Rapper #1 is an experience! He is MY GUY!! I just can’t wait to do life with MY GUY! I dey for you!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Eniola's post

lalaakindoju:

"Here for this. God bless and keep you both in love and joy."

sisi_yemmie:

"Congratulations "

joimariewrites:

"Congrats bride!!! Beautiful couple "

moni_talks_style:

" congratulations @eniolamafe @mi_abaga overjoyed to know you’ve found love, ease, and alignment with each other. May your union be blessed ❤️"

real_dopest:

"This is so lovely the guy only one person that will not like this is #blaqbonez "

