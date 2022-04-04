Veteran Juju musician, Ebenezer Obey, celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday, April 4 and his loved one turned up to mark the special occasion with him

During the event, his colleague, King Sunny Ade was seen by Obey's side showing off his famous dance skills as the band played

The highlight of the day for the 80-year-old veteran was removing the dollar bills inside his birthday cake

Popular Nigerian singer, Ebenezer obey, climbed the 8th floor with celebration and a ceremony attended by his loved ones.

In a video sighted online, his younger colleague, King Sunny Ade who stood by his side all through the ceremony danced joyfully to the song playing in the background.

King Sunny Ade attends Ebenezer Obey's 80th birthday Photo credit: @citypeopletv/@delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

The birthday boy with joy on his face looked on and cheered Sunny Ade.

Watch the video below:

Shina Peters was also sighted at the event. The Juju musician sat behind Ebenezer Obey.

The highlight of the celebration for Obey however was his birthday cake. The octagenarian could not conceal his excitement at the fact that there were dollar bills concealed in his cake.

The people around him which included Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu helped the Juju veteran drag out the money as he kept exclaiming.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ebenezer Obey's birthday moments

pivotsports1:

"At 80 he is still looking athletic."

sisimesho:

"Soooo beautifullllllll❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday papa Obey."

johnsonodus:

"Happy birthday sir, congratulations."

punomart:

"He had a good laugh,the aim was achieved.Happy birthday sir."

oakintoye:

"Davido and Wizkid of their time."

funmiabiona:

"Is it cake or ATM?"

hachiever1:

"This Uncle Dele dey everywhere like MTN nii oooo."

Source: Legit.ng