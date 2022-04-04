During her moment at the recently concluded Grammy awards, Angelique Kidjo praised the young African stars who will take the world by storm

Kidjo's Mother Nature won the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award on Sunday, April 3, making it her 4th

During her acceptance speech, the singer did not fail to recognise young Africans who are putting in the work

Angelique Kidjo won in the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award, a position Wizkid's Made in Lagos was vying for with others.

When she was announced as the winner, the Beninese singer-songwriter excitedly ran to the stage to receive the award.

Her acceptance speech was full of gratitude to everyone who brought her into that moment as well as her ever-supportive fans and music lovers.

Kidjo also used the opportunity to give a shoutout to African singers who are taking the world by storm and part of them were Nigeria's Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and self-acclaimed Mama Africa, Yemi Alade.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid fans drag Davido after Grammy Award snub

Singer Davido was dragged into social media drama by fans who were still nursing the snub of Wizkid at the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony.

The 30BG crooner who is currently in Dubai had taken to his Instastory channel with videos showing his visit to a high-end restaurant in the country.

Coincidentally, one of the videos posted by the singer captured him slicing many onions alongside a professional chef.

Even though the singer innocently posted the video, many couldn’t help but point out that it was shared on the same night Wizkid lost his two nominated categories at the prestigious award.

Davido's fans also jumped up to defend their fave as they noted that the video was not a shade.

Nigerians say DJ Cuppy deserves Grammy Award

DJ Cuppy expressed joy after visiting her hometown in Epe, Lagos for her grandmother's 90th birthday party.

The entertainer took to her Instagram page to share a video of her top-notch performance and talked about how unforgettable and special the moment was.

Some of the fans who watched her energetic performance at the party described it as a Grammy-winning display.

