Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola is notorious for her troublesome and rough roles in Yoruba movies and people think she might be like that personally

The movie star in a post on her Instagram page disclosed that there is a need for her to pursue her political career

While some of her fans pledged support, others could not help but link her movie roles to how she would behave at the National Assembly

Popular Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola might just be the next Nigerian movie star to declare her political ambition.

The actress in a post on Instagram, first of all, praised her beauty before affirming that she needs to pursue her political career.

Wumi Toriola's fans drum support for her Photo credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Toriola is notorious for her trouble in movies and even she through her hashtag pointed out that she would be a menace at the House.

"Kamaparo Kamajale,Omo dun. I really need to pursue my political career. WT for House of rep #idamuassembly."

Nigerians react to Wumi Toriola's post

reginachukwu:

"I go vote o."

eniola_ajao:

"Crazy idamu assembly gidi ni oo."

aramiscateringservices:

"This Wumi is a criminal. house of rep❤️❤️❤️❤️ all the best but you won't only shake table you'll scatter table."

triplets.a2020:

"I will vote for you my sister.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kehhemii_:

"The hashtag for me ,this lady na werey in disguise but tbh i love people like this, you find their trouble you daran."

olanseliat:

"So ready to vote. Oya WT for House of Rep."

bimtexluxury:

"Y’all meet your favorite senator."

ajayioluwakemi15:

"Ride on Sis, we gat your back."

philmakeovers"

"It's the Idamu Assembly for me. Kuku say Idamu Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng