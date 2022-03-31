The first quarter of the year has been full of oppression on social media, especially from Nigerian celebrities and public figures

From moving into huge mansions to buying expensive cars, a lot of millions have gone into heavy purchases

Singer Davido, actresses Laide Bakare and Kenny George are among the stars who finished the first quarter of the year strong

Despite the fact that a lot of Nigerians will argue that they are broke and 'sapa' is currently hooking everyone by the neck, some celebrities did not feel it.

The first quarter of the year has rounded up and some of these people opened mansions, and splurged millions on expensive cars.

Davido and others with heavy spending Photo credit: @davido/@sirbalocomedy/@lordlamba/@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Davido, Laide Bakare, Sir Balo, and Kola Ajeyemi are among the celebrities who made heavy purchases this year.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebrities, comedians and influencers who became house owners or acquired expensive cars recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Davido

Davido opened the year with the star-studded housewarming of his expensive, and tastefully furnished Banana Island mansion.

Shortly after his successful London O2 concert, the father of three rewarded himself with some blings and a Maybach.

Knowing who Davido is, there is more to come from him this year.

2. Laide Bakare

Congratulatory messages poured in for actress Laide Bakare after she announced that she completed her mansion.

The movie star splurged N100m on the beautiful house and even threw a star-studded housewarming party to celebrate.

Laide apparently completed the house in just three months.

3. Sir Balo

The popular Instagram comedian has made headlines multiple times this year with his money spending spree.

In January, Sir Balo bought his girlfriend a Benz as a token of appreciation for her loyalty and support.

Few weeks later, his colleague, Cute Abiola revealed that Balo bought yet another mansion.

4. Lord Lamba

The comedian wowed many after he splurged million on his 4th Benz, you can't have too much of anything right?

Lamba's friends took over social media as they congratulated him and his doings.

One of the comedian's friends, Zfancytv warned him not to purchase another car.

5. Kenny George

In January, seeing as she is not too small to use a car, lowkey actress, Kenny George splurged millions on a new Mercedes Benz.

The actress spoilt herself with the brand new luxury automobile gift and a video of it emerged on the internet.

What a great way to ease into the year.

6. Twinz Love

The twin skit makers and TikTok sensation shocked Nigerians after they revealed the huge mansion that is now proudly theirs.

The girls shared a photo of the magnificent house and their fans and colleagues celebrated with them.

Many have tapped into the grace and blessings of the influencers.

7. Ashmusy

To celebrate her one million fans on Instagram, popular skit maker Ashmusy unveiled her Lagos mansion.

The young lady also showed off the tastefully furnished interior of the beautiful house.

Skit makers are definitely doing things right in the country.

8. Kolawole Ajeyemi

To celebrate his birthday in January, popular actress Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi bought himself a new car.

The black Lexus SUV which would have cost the actor millions of naira was posted on his colleague's page as she congratulated and prayed for him.

While some Nigerians also congratulated Ajeyemi, others insinuated that his wife got it for him.

Comedians Twinz Love surprised on their birthday by their look-alike twin boyfriends

Meanwhile, popular social media comedians, Doyin and Moyin, better known as Twinz Love, clocked a new age and they celebrated in style.

The twin sisters’ turned a year older on March 31, 2022, and made sure it was a memorable occasion for fans on social media.

The buzz from Doyin and Moyin’s birthday became even more intense after their boyfriends, who also happen to be identical twins, showered them with beautiful surprises.

Source: Legit.ng