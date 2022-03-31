Naira Marley's twin girls and their two brothers have been spotted in a video vibing to one of their father's songs

The kids carried one another on their backs as they excitedly sang the song even though they didn't get the exact lyrics

Nigerians and of course, Naira Marley's fans could not help but gush over the children who look like their dad in varying degrees

Naira Marley's four kids are some of his biggest fans and a video which has made the rounds online has confirmed that fact.

In the video, the singer's twin girls and their brothers excitedly carried one another, sang and danced to one of his songs playing in the background.

Naira Marley's kids are his biggest fans Photo credit: @nairamarley/@marliantwinning

Despite the fact that they did not get the lyrics, the children were more than happy to sing regardless.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

While some people were gushing over the kids, others could not help but point out how much they look like Naira Marley.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

