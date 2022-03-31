Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liquorose entered her 27th year N5 million richer, courtesy of two of her fans

As a token of their love and support for her, two female fans of the dancer spoiled her with the thoughtful gift

The gift has sparked mixed reactions online, while some people believe it's a stunt, others dragged the fans whose families might be hungry back home

Some fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liquorose decided to spoil her ahead of her 27th birthday with a huge gift.

Two female fans identified as Big Kiki and Radiant showed how much they love, appreciate, and support Liquorose by gifting her five million naira.

In a post sighted online, the dancer was seen with a huge dummy cheque and a smile on her face.

Big Kiki also assured her that the spoiling continues.

Nigerians react to Liquorose's gift

Usually when fans give BBNaija stars money, it is met with mixed reactions and this was not any different.

While some Nigerians bashed the ladies for giving such money when they might be hungry themselves, others pointed out that it might just be a lie.

slimekx_becca:

"For all the things wey dey happen for this country??? Fans no dey donate to the poor?"

oh.beejay:

"Fans wey chop abi the ones wey never chop?….Fans wey no even see money buy fuel."

sexy__biba:

"Someone will soon say from Liquorose to Liquorose ."

tildas_home_of_interior:

"Who give you abi nah u gift yourself? Just passing by."

bennyibeh:

"I hope this ghost fans dey give their mama, Papa and siblings money."

uchesv_:

"This girl is still 27?"

Liquorose buys beautiful Lexus car

BBNaija finalist in 2021, Liquorose, started the year in a special way with a gift to herself. In a post on Saturday, January 1, she shared photos of a brand new Lexus car.

The lady said that getting the car felt like a dream to her as she never imagined it. She added God has really helped her.

Liquorose, therefore, prayed for people to have a fulfilling year in 2022 as they celebrate with her way.

