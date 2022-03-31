Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has now been put on blast by her eldest brother, Wisdom, on social media

In a video making the rounds, Wisdom accused Annie of being violent, introducing him to substances, and not wanting him to grow among other things

Annie's brother-in-law, Charles who made it his job to drag her when her marriage was in a fix has taken to social media to add his two cents

Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has once again fallen out with another of her family member after her eldest brother, Wisdom, called her out on social media.

In a troubling video making the rounds online, Wisdom noted that his life is being threatened by his sister even though he has been working for her for some time.

2baba's brother reacts as Annie's brother calls her out Photo credit: @charlybrave/@annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Wisdom also revealed that the actress introduced him to substance abuse.

2baba's brother reacts

2baba's brother, Charles who seems to never have been a fan of Annie took to his Instagram story channel with a post shading the actress.

According to him, a terrible and badly behaved person will never change even if they are packaged as the best thing on earth.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Charles' shade

kbacrystals.jewelry:

"They should all get lost and leave Annie alone, useless set of people everywhere."

leoyaltyskincare:

"Oh now I wish Annie didn’t have to go through all these. I pray her daughters do better. Dear young girls choose yourself first every time❤️"

bbnnaijacritic:

"Chairman group of leeches, Charly Idibia has spoken. Tufiakwa! Grown men looking for handouts."

needsnmore:

"They should let this woman be o. The dragging she has experienced can last her for a life time. Allow her to heal."

florencegabriel1281:

"Charles is rude and disrespectful go and work man and make your own money."

2baba's brother accuses Annie's mother of doing juju

Things got more heated in the Idibia family as 2baba’s younger brother, Charles, replied Annie Idibia on social media after she called out her husband.

In a series of now-deleted posts on Instagram, Charles noted that perhaps the time was finally right to call out Annie and bring her evil acts to light.

Also on his Instagram page, Charles penned down a lengthy note where he levelled a series of accusations against Annie and claimed that 2baba was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

