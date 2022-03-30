Actress Laide Bakare has finally opened her N100m mansion with a lavish and star-studded party

Yomi Fabiyi, Muka Ray, Madam Saje, Ijebu and a host of others turned up in their purple and white coordinated outfits

The event was kicked off with prayers before the merriment began with the celebrant looking radiant as expected

After much anticipation, Laide Bakare finally threw a lavish housewarming party for her mansion which she revealed cost her N100m.

The actress had the event at her new house and it was a star studded affair as her colleagues in coordinated white and purple outfits showed up for her.

Celebrities show up for Laide Bakare

Source: Instagram

All for Laide Bakare

Yoruba movie stars like, Yomi Fabiyi, Muka Ray, Ijebu, Ayo Badmus and a host of other young stars showed Laide Bakare love.

Veteran actresses like Mama Ereko, Fali Werepe, Yetunde Wunmi, Madam Saje also graced the occasion with their presence.

The arrival of the King of Fuji, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1 caused a stir as he also stormed the event with his boys to perform.

Check out videos from the event below:

Yomi Fabiyi shows up for Laide Bakare

Prayers from Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi

KWAM 1 arrives Laide Bakare's party

Islamic clerics rain prayers on the celebrant

Mama Ereko, Ayo Badmus and Madam Saje storm the housewarming party

Other interesting scenes from Laide Bakare's party

Nigerians react to videos from Laide Bakare's party

arish_doors:

"God I tap into this blessing."

fola_pearson:

"People have turned humans to Gods! So sad. It's the demeanor and loftiness for me. Not to mention the visible awkwardness on the actress's faces and the ingenuine prayers."

kadosh30:

"I don't understand this 'House warming' thing. Is it mandatory? Or is it just a show off thing?"

mumhappyangelmorire:

"Congratulations. It's not easy to be a landlady in this time. Kudos to her, hard work pays off. She don tey for the industry."

Laide Bakare's mother sings and dances as she enters actress' mansion

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, is now the proud owner of a new mansion and she took to social media to flaunt it.

In a post, Laide Bakare was seen showing her aged mother the new property and she was left in awe.

The actress’ mother then proceeded to sing and dance as she expressed great joy over her daughter’s achievement.

Not stopping there, she also showered prayers on the film star. According to Bakare, she has been making her mother proud since her teenage years.

She also thanked her mother for being her driving force.

