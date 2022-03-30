Popular singer Timaya seems to have some scores to settle with Ubi Franklin as he has threatened to beat him up

Despite the fact that Ubi Franklin has replied him, the singer is still not satisfied with just tagging Ubi Davido's son, Ifeanyi's nanny

Seeing as Davido and Ubi made light of the situation, Timaya reminded them of his origin and also dragged Ubi for calling himself a made man

Nigerians have been marveling at the intense drama going on between singer, Timaya and Ubi Franklin.

Timaya had earlier taken to social media to call out Ubi as he threatened to beat him up again, claiming he had done so in January 2021.

Timaya and Ubi Franklin drag each other on social media Photo credit: @timayatimaya/@ubifranklin

Timaya strikes again

The singer in his call out, tagged Ubi Franklin Davido's son, Ifeanyi's nanny, a proclamation both Ubi and Davido laughed at.

Reacting to the fact that his call out was laughed at, Timaya once again on Twitter, dragged Ubi by making fun of the fact that he calls himself a made man.

"Made Man Oshii ":

Not one to be toyed with, Timaya also dropped a reminder that he is from the Niger Delta part of the country.

"This people forget am from NIGER DELTA. Hmmmm."

Nigerians react

tallbosschick:

"This is too petty timaya."

miss__uche12:

"Timaya rest Abeg."

mizaleezah:

"Is this some sort of PR stunt? Because it’s a little off "

mariondrip:

"This entertainment industry is full of pretense and hypocrisy no love at all."

eloka_eloka_:

"These people are using us to catch cruise don't be surprised they're probably having a bottle of vodka as we speak"

sir_eltee:

"They are disturbing us online. Settle your beef like men, pick a venue and fight so people can place bets"

Ubi Franklin reacts to Timaya's threat

In reaction to Timaya’s threat to beat him up and claim that he did so earlier in 2021, Ubi labelled the claim as false and noted that the singer was actually rescued from his hands.

Not stopping there, Ubi added that Timaya even later called him to beg.

Ubi also reacted to fans' claims that he cannot possibly beat up Timaya. He noted that he would try to find the video of the physical altercation that happened between them.

Source: Legit.ng