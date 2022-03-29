Mr Ibu has given yet another update about the state of his health and this time his fans can truly celebrate

The veteran actor who was admitted at the hospital for days has announced that he will finally be heading home

Mr Ibu accompanied the heartwarming announcement with a video of him getting a haircut so he can look better than when he came in

Popular Nollywood veteran, Mr Ibu got a lot of Nigerians worried after it was announced that his poor health has landed him in the hospital.

The movie star has been giving updates as he started his recovery journey and he recently made it known that he is fit to return home.

Mr Ibu updates fans about health status

Source: Instagram

Ibu posted a video on his TikTok page where he was seen getting a haircut as he prepared to get discharged from the hospital.

"Getting my hair cut ‍♀️Set to be discharged from the hospital. Praise God!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's update

chekwube_okafor_chekwus:

"Thank you Jesus!!"

_therealjuliet:

"For a man his age, that hair is goals abeg!"

precyfine:

"I thought I was indifferent about Mr Ibu until I found myself saying silent prayers for him to recover. I actually like him and didn’t know "

ayo_management:

"Thank God. Congratulations to him and the family."

navalqueen:

"They should let him rest naw! Always videoing. He needs to rest and fully recover."

emmanuelchukwu984:

"This sh*its really enter this man! May God heal him completely."

patroncoral:

"Thank God for healing. Please take care of yourself. Don't eat in public again. May you get stronger in Jesus name amen."

Source: Legit.ng