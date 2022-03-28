Musician Ruger has waded into the drama between female dancer DJ DimpleNipple and music star D’Prince

The dancer however refused to take Ruger's call out where he assured her that legal actions would be taken against her

Dimplenipple in her reply tagged Ruger a small boy who cant even look her in the face, and also dragged his music career

Popular singer, Ruger, was among social media users who woke up to popular dancer DJ DimpleNipple calling out singer D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on his Instagram page.

The female dancer had shared screenshots of her exchange with the singer in which he requested her presence at a popular hotel for a business meeting.

Ruger in his reply to her, celled her a low life who is used to doing hookups and noted that legal actions will be taken against her.

Dimplenipple fires back at Ruger

DJ Dimplenipple refused to let Ruger talk to her like he deemed fit and she fired back at him by first calling him a small boy.

According to the dancer, she saw the singer at the airport and he could not even look her in the face.

Dinplenipple is not scared of the the matter escalating into a full blownlegal matter and taking a swipe at Ruger, she added that her behind will be cleaner than the singer's career in the next ten years.

Nigerians react to Dimplenipple's reply

queeneth_of_life:

"Them don sub my baby’s career. "

sohigh_xy:

"It would have been better she kept quiet than open mouth and sound more stup!d."

__riella__:

"Weak clap back."

_dareal__swtie:

"Common sense is not common "

ronkeyzee:

"Shataaaaap. We know Rugar but don’t know you specifically."

OAP N6 ‘knocks’ Dimplenipple for dragging D’Prince

Reacting to the drama, N6 in a post shared via his Instatory channel described the dancer as one with ‘olosho mentality’.

The media personality went on to ask if D’Prince should have scheduled the meeting at his own house while clamping down on DJ DimpleNipple for fumbling a ‘bag’.

N6 also noted that not every meeting scheduled at hotels are for the purpose of seeking pleasure.

