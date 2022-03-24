Popular actress Kemi Afolabi recently opened up about her battle with Lupus which is an incurable disease

Ever since the movie star went public with her struggle, Nigerians have shown her immense love and support

To ease the burden of paying for her pills which she buys weekly, some of her colleagues have solicited for funds on her behalf

Colleagues and friends of ailing actress, Kemi Afolabi have made it top priority to ask the public for financial assistance on her behalf.

Afolabi in an interview finally opened up on her battle with lupus and revealed how she spends over a million naira on prescribed pills weekly.

In a video sighted on Toyin Abraham's page, Kemi Afolabi appreciated Nigerians for their love and support.

The outpour of love has given the actress the courage to stay alive and the zeal to fight. She also showered prayers on her well-wishers.

"Please fam if you noticed I stop doing this long time ago but this I have to do for my friend,sister and colleague @kemiafolabiadesipe please kindly support us by clicking the link in my bio for the go fund acct or you can use the Nigeria account below0691762305 - GTB. AFOLABI OLUWAKEMI .A. Please click the link in my bio for the go fund accountThank you so much and much love❤️❤️"

Mercy Aigbe also shared the same video on her page as she called on her fans and followers to help Kemi Afolabi stay alive.

"Hello everyone, we need your help, Kemi needs your help and support She is my very good friend,sister and colleague @kemiafolabiadesipe please kindly support us by clicking the link in my bio for the go fund acct or you can use the Nigeria account below0691762305 - GTB. AFOLABI OLUWAKEMI .A. Please click the link in my bio for the go fund accountThank you so much and God bless you ❤️"

Nigerians react

t_ee_beauty_salon_:

"Babe you are not going anywhere because u still have many years come❤️❤️"

kingsley_kizi:

"❤️this one hit different. lord please save her"

mammieandre1:

"May God touch her Body and soul"

folashade3526:

"Oga oooooo una colleagues no for help her if nah 150k cloth now una go rush nd slay am with style but to help someone is difficult,sister i pray almighty God will heal you "

Actress Kemi Afolabi struggles to walk after partying with Faithia Williams

Afolabi made sure to dance hard at the second part of Faithia’ birthday celebration but she later felt the pains.

In a video posted online, Afolabi struggled to walk because her legs had swollen up as a result of the dancing.

Her colleague, Regina Chukwu, resorted to carrying her and praised her online for being a strong woman despite her health condition.

