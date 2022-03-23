Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe is a year older today, March 23 and she has been well celebrated on social media

The actor has left no stone unturned in trying to prove to his woman how loved and cherished she is

Adedimeji shared photos and a video from what looks like an intimate celebration of his wife's birthday

Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe is one lucky married woman seeing as her husband, Lateef Adedimeji has spoiled her on her birthday.

The actor who had professed his love for his woman on social media also did not let the day end without giving her a treat.

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates wife's birthday Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

He shared series of photos and a video from a small party spread in their beautiful home, cakes, yummy looking delicacies other mouth watering treats were sighted.

Mo Bimpe sat down as her husband went around takin care of and tending to her.

"Having a great day as always with my OBIM and have been taking good care of her in all areas Last slide is bae ❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

prince_irving01:

"Obim I love you ma’am ❤️❤️❤️"

gbemisorlah__:

"Last slide is the Real definition of I want to relass and be taken care of"

oluokunabigail:

"Happy birthday to you sis, may you never fall ijn"

ojulewastudio:

"Awesome... happy birthday full of testimonies and pleasant surprises."

adesanya.olamide.969:

"this is the best style to celebrate with yourself sir"

prophetess_olapade_f:

"Happy birthday to your wife ,I wish her longevity of life ijn, well-done "

Actress Mo Bimpe stuns in fairytale photos for her first birthday as a Mrs

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe felt out of the world at the moment as she celebrated yet another birthday on Wednesday, March 23.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with beautiful pictures that were specially taken to celebrate her new age.

Mo appeared to have drawn inspiration from the fairytale world as the actress wore a beautiful gown that made her appear like the popular Cinderella character.

The elated celebrant completed her look with a cute tiara while describing herself as a princess.

Source: Legit.ng