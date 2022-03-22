Nigerian singer, Davido moved into his Banana Island mansion in January and he has left no sone unturned with the furnishing

The singer purchased 4 designer TV sets from Bang and Olufsen and according to Isreal DMW, it cost Davido almost N70m

While many praised Davido for going for the best, others knocked Isreal for exposing the singer at every opportunity

Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido is known for splurging millions to get himself the best and when it came to furnishing his Banana Island mansion, he went all the way.

One of Davido's crew members and loyal guys, Isreal DMW has take to social media to reveal that the TV set Davido casually bought in his home cost millions.

Davido acquires expensive TVs for Banana Island mansion Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Isreal, the singer spent N17m on four Bang and Olufsen TV sets which brings the total spending to a total of N68m.

Isreal also hailed his boss and noted that it can only be Davido with such 'doings'.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Isreal's statement

superblachomes:

"Bang and olufsen is not for kids"

_iamsonia_smith:

"This Isreal will use clout & innocent ignorance to land his oga in trouble. Personally i think he talks too much‍♀️. Because who ask you ‍♀️‍♀️"

bjessical14:

"What exactly does the TV do?"

robert_khenni:

"Tv way buy some people Benz "

christyezissi:

"Hope it’s insured before Ifeanyi go break am."

cynthiajoe007:

"Isreal talks too much... jeez!"

sublime_infinite:

"If they born ifeanyi and his sisters well they should let me catch them playing any rough play near the TV"

softstrength:

"Bang & Olufsen is not anybody's mate."

iamcruz6_:

"Normally Bang and Olufsen is no child’s play "

Davido exclaims in excitement as he meets Nollywood’s Kunle Afolayan in Dubai

One quality a lot of Nigerians admire in award-winning singer Davido is the fact that he is very humble despite his status.

Popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, shared a video of the moment he met the singer at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

In the video, Davido was with a group of people as Afolayan approached. Immediately the singer sighted him, he exclaimed in surprise before rushing to give him a hug.

Source: Legit.ng