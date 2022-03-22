Davido recently gave fans a sneak peek of his tastefully furnished and expensive Banaba Island mansion

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer showed off his exotic cars and one of a kind TV set

The exterior of Davido's mansion is just as beautiful as the inside with a pool, beautiful trees, and a sit-out arena

About two months ago, award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido bought himself a new house in Banana Island in Lagos and celebrated with a party.

In recent posts, the singer decided to show off some of the interior and exterior parts of his mansion.

Davido's mansion screams class and affluence Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Wealth and affluence

The inside of Davido's Banana Island mansion is tastefully furnished with beautiful lights, soft furniture, artworks, decorative pieces, and some of his awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Despite the wealth and affluence, the singer chose to tow the minimalist lane with his furniture, painting, and layout.

A beautiful feature of Davido's living room is his Bang and Olufsen one of a kind TV set. Rather than sit bare like a regular TV, the huge set comes up and the boards in front of it open up like wings.

Outside Davido's home are beautiful trees, flowers, a pool, sit in area as well as his garage which boasts of expensive cars he acquired recently.

See photos below:

A look into Davido's mansion Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Exterior view of Davido's mansion Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido meets Kunle Afolayan in Dubai

One quality a lot of Nigerians admire in award-winning singer Davido is the fact that he is very humble despite his status.

Popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, shared a video of the moment he met the singer at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

In the video, Davido was with a group of people as Afolayan approached. Immediately the singer sighted him, he exclaimed in surprise before rushing to give him a hug.

Davido and Afolayan had a catch-up moment before they took photos. Nigerians could not help but commend Davido for his humility.

Davido splurges millions on a Maybach and expensive Rolex watches

The Nigerian singer has established his love for expensive cars and he broke his promise of splurging money on them.

He decided to reward himself with a Maybach which must have cost him several millions of naira after his successful sold-out O2 concert in London.

The singer showed off the interior of the expensive car as well as the Rolex watches he gifted himself.

Source: Legit.ng