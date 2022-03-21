Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Jackie B, was recently carpeted by ner son, Nathan, for shaking her behind in a video

The reality star was seen asking her son if he was embarrassed and the young boy rather pointed out that she was doing more than that

Jackie B could not believe her ears and was too stunned to speak before exiting the room while Nathan tried to explain himself

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Jackie B, could not contain her shock after her son, Nathan expressed how he felt seeing her shake her behind on social media.

In a video sighted online, the reality star was heard explaining to Nathan who did not show in the video that nobody asked her to shake or dance online.

Jackie B's son says she is embarrassing mankind Photo credit: @thejackiebent

Jackie then moved back and danced while shaking her backside. On asking her son if she was embarrassing him with the act, she got a huge shocker.

Nathan made it clear that his mum was embarrassing not him but mankind as an entity. The reality star was too stunned to speak as she eventually found her way out of the room.

The young boy called after his mum and noted that the statement wasn't supposed to come out the way it did.

Jackie who is very particular about how her son sees her captioned the post with #mysonisstillwatching.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Nathan's statement

ibukun.swisss:

"That's the truth...it may not sound fine."

lindabellhair:

"It be your own child. He didn’t even care for himself but for mankind. He’s selfless."

zuch_007:

"These kids are growing up to know the good and the bad, this ones won’t hide the feelings, they will let you know."

ria_minaj:

"It's not supposed to come out that way."

southeast_god:

"Script asked someone to do the recoding..but content na content."

nne_nnam:

"Train your child they way you want him to be!!"

