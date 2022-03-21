Celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia have been the topic of discussion on social media after some revelations about their love life on the Young, Famous and African reality show

In a clip that has now made the rounds online, Annie and the singer who just marked their 10th wedding anniversary were having a conversation about expectations for the next 10 years

The actress wants her man who has several kids with other women to stay faithful to her in their marriage

Annie Idibia shared a post in which she revealed that she and the African Queen crooner, 2baba, have renewed their marital vows.

Annie said the move was part of the intimate celebrations for their 10th wedding anniversary. The ten years however has not been without drama, especially on the issue of infidelity.

Stay faithful for the next 10 years

In a video sighted on Instagram, at what looked like a get together for the anniversary celebration, Annie asked her man to make a promise.

The actress told 2baba to promise that he would be faithful for the next 10 years in their marriage and not cheat on her.

One of the guests at the table, Tania Omotayo could not hold herself from laughing as she looked away, knowing such a promise would be hard to keep.

Nigerians react to Annie's request

jok_davsther_makeovers:

"Mission impossible."

iyalajeoflagos2009:

"This Annie is going through a lot sha!.... Girl, u chose this life with an open eye!"

maynisselart:

"It's not that hard to keep your preek in your pocket because I don't understand how your partner will be begging for faithfulness."

emjay_regal:

"Been with the man for about 20yrs, e no change. Is it another 10yrs you expect him to? You don't beg people to change for you."

2face slammed for starting 'inappropriate' relationship with Annie when she was 15

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia who is better known as 2baba received heat on social media following resurfaced reports about his relationship with his wife, Annie Idibia.

The polygamous relationship of the popular Nigerian singer with three women sparked debate on his ethics and morality after it was discovered that he started dating his wife, Annie when she was only 15 years old.

Reacting to this, several internet users shared mixed feelings about the news, with some accusing the singer of grooming Annie.

