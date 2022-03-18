Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre, has got his fans and colleagues rolling with laughter after he shared a video

In the video, the dad of one seemed to be doing an advert as he donned a gown, and accessorised with a handbag and blond wig

Tobi tried to make a dramatic exit from the space but his wig ended up flying off in another direction

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre is one of the goofiest men on social media and he recently got people reeling with laughter on his page.

In the video Tobi shared, he was seen wearing a gown like a woman, complete with a bag and blond wig.

Tobi Bakre gets fans laughing with funny video Photo credit: @tobibakre

After sharing the news in the video which seemed to be an advert for a brand, Tobi made to leave as dramatically as possible but his wig went in the other direction.

The people in the background burst into laughter as the reality star just moved on like nothing happened.

"@mspepo made me do it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ah. Aye mi temi bami!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tobi's video

yabaleftnaija:

"Whaaaaat your bone straight has fallen."

charminita_tasha:

"Tobi what is all this?? "

sijioyewusi:

"You flipped the head not the hair."

victorakin29:

"Rich Aunty Vibes."

mic_keybae:

"You come resemble wifey here."

pureharvest1:

"You are just spoiled."

_s_mira:

"You think wearing wig is easy."

dreemz_interiors:

"I’m glad this man is genuinely happy."

Tobi Bakre talks about the secret of his beautiful marriage

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala housemate gave his two cents on the secret to a beautiful marriage.

Tobi engaged his fans in an interactive session on Instagram where he urged them to ask him any question.

One of the fans who is thrilled by his ability to make being married easy and beautiful asked him the secret he used.

Tobi stressed the need to be comfortable with fights and quarrels while married and talked about love and respect regardless.

He promised to subsequently talk more about the topic. Nigerians however reacted differently to Tobi's advice.

