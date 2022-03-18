The grown up daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Prescilla, has stirred massive reactions on social media

The 21-year-old during a short interview revealed the special treatment she gets as a daughter of a celebrity

Priscilla maintained that people treat her with some specialty and are nicer to her because of who her mother is, Nigerians have reacted differently to her comments

The beautiful daughter of ace movie star, Iyabo Ojo, Prescilla, has disclosed that she gets special treatments from people.

The young lady made the statement during a brief chat with Goldmyne TV as she mentioned some of the benefits of being a child of a celebrity mother.

Priscilla maintained that people tend to nice to you if they get to know one of your parents is a star:

"People give you access to things more, they are nicer to you rather than just being regular I think that is the advantage."

Watch the short interview below:

Nigerians react to Prescilla's comments

A number of social media users have reacted to Prescilia Ojo's comments about having a celebrity parent.

Nigerians react to Prescilla's comments

Mizshuga233:

"Rather than just being regular hehehe world don kuku spoil finish."

Emilyalyssa184:

"Wo no dey against her."

Vogueby_ad:

"Oshey daughter of a celebrity, make we dey calm down oooo. You are beautiful anyways but no he only you dey get special treatment. Have money first you sef go get the treatment."

Mystic__curves:

"Last last all of us have celebrity parents for raising us from infants to this stage without any deformation. And we get special treatment for that because we be spec."

