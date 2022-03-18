Kiki, one of the daughters of the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, is a year older today, March 18

The young lady took to her Instagram page with stunning photos to celebrate as well as thank God for how far she has come

Friends and followers of Kiki on Instagram have flooded her comment section with birthday wishes for her

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's daughter, Kiki is celebrating her birthday on Friday, March 18.

The young lady shared beautiful photos specially taken to mark the occasion and it got people gushing over her.

Kiki Osinbajo is celebrating her birthday. Photo credit: @kikiosinbajo

Source: Instagram

Kiki donned a white attire in the several headshot photos with a well made-up face, minimal jewellery and beautifully laid hair.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME Nothing but grateful Face card never declines."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Kiki Osinbajo

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday darling, I wish you all love, smiles and joy always. Love you!❤️"

missamadi:

"My darling!!! Happy birthday Kiki ❤️"

mc_tagwaye:

"Happy birthday my daughter, wish you more life in good health and wealth "

kikagoodhair:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️"

pelo_raw_humanhair:

"Thank you for choosing us Happy birthday."

_shanpepe_:

"Happy birthday darling Kiks! Wishing you God’s best today and always! ♥️♥️"

presh_adora:

"Happy birthday to you ma'am ❤, I wish you long life and prosperity amen in good health and sound mind amen "

amakacalifornia777:

"Happy birthday to you kikii. Wishing you all the best in life."

mm_hassaan:

"Happy birthday wishin success, good life and good health and always."

Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join Kiki to celebrate her dad's birthday

The vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, turned the new age of 65 on March 8, 2022, and he was well celebrated on social media.

The politician’s family and loved ones showed him great affection on his special day including his daughter, Kiki Osinbajo.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Kiki posted a series of photos of herself sharing loving moments with her father.

Several of the snaps involved them either holding hands or laughing together.Kiki then accompanied the beautiful photos with a caption where she wished her father well.

Source: Legit.ng