Big Brother Naija star Tega Dominic might have disappointed people on the Big Brother Naija show, but one can't take away the fact that she is a beautiful woman

The mum of one recently flaunted her new look after dying her hair blue which got people gushing over her

A lot of people confirmed that Tega was one of the beautiful women during her set, many just did not see it

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Tega Dominic has decided to tension Nigerians on social media with her hot new look.

The reality star recently joined the coloured hair gang as she now rocks a bold blue signature. Tega shared the photos on her Instagram story channel.

BBNaija Tega shines in a new blue hair look. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

Her new photos have made people realise that Tega might have been a favourite on the show as well as one of the most beautiful contestants if not for the stunt she pulled.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians gush over Tega's new look

iamtantish:

"She is Beautiful ❤️"

shopwithnosen:

"Tega is a fine lady.. Abeg, you people shouldn’t drop neg@tive comments here. Let he who is without sin, be the first to cast a stone."

prankhottie:

"She’s beautiful naturally without tint I still love her sha."

hermwynne:

"Big brother didn’t do her well."

tallbosschick:

"Sentiments aside, Tega is a very pretty lady and a hot mum at that."

kum3333:

"She looks young and beautiful."

bonalizaboutique:

"Tega is beautiful❤️"

My set does not need a reunion

While many Nigerians are looking forward to the reunion show for the Shine Ya Eye housemates, Tega is of the opinion that it's not necessary.

Tega answered questions from her fans on her IG live and when the issue of a reunion came up, she replied that she's not sure there will be one because there is no need for it.

According to her, their set was peaceful and there is no need to gather people around because there is nothing to talk about.

The mum of one added that even if a reunion happened, it would not be as juicy as other past sets because she and her other colleagues do not have issues with one another.

