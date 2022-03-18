Video clips showing the wife of ex-Governor Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu, involved in a fracas at Soludo's inauguration emerged online

Ex-Governor Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu, was reported to have moved to where Mrs Ojukwu was seated and slapped her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tega Dominic has taken to social media to praise Bianca for maintaining her beauty despite the chaos

The inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state witnessed a mild chaos.

The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of Dim Odumegwu, were involved in a fracas at the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that dignitaries including Ex-Governor Obiano were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where Ms Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

You have my vote if you run for presidency

Reacting to the news, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tega took to Instagram to praise Biance Ojukwu for maintaining her calm and beauty despite the chaos.

According to Tega, Bianca can stand the country if she was that uncluttered despite the rigorous lash out.

The reality star already pledged her vote if the ex-beauty queen decided to indeed try to become president.

Nigerians react to Tega's statement

wendypeterschere:

"This one and notice me attitude."

chinelly10:

"We just celebrate nonsense in this country. Two old women doing rubbish at such an important function, just surprised that some pple are taking sides."

draizident:

"Becoming president because she slapped someone and looks pretty. You have no idea why the slap was given, who was wrong or who was right. Tega once again exposing her unintelligence."

frankleon301:

"Tega, no allow us open your book. You better keep quiet."

There's no need for BBNaija reunion

While many Nigerians are looking forward to the reunion show for the Shine Ya Eye housemates, Tega is of the opinion that it's not necessary.

Tega answered questions from her fans on her IG live and when the issue of a reunion came up, she replied that she's not sure there will be one because there is no need.

According to her, their set was peaceful and there is no need to gather people around because there is nothing to talk about.

