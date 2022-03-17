A content creator and influencer, Mandy Kiss, recently marked her 22nd birthday and her people showed up for her

The young lady decided to give her fans a sneak peek of how much money she made from the party as well as other gifts

Fans of the influencer took to the comment section to hype and congratulate her as she thanked everyone for turning up for her

Popular influencer, Mandy Kiss, has taken to social media to thank the people who came through for her 22nd birthday party.

The young lady who calls herself the 'president of prostitutes' also shared a video that showed her sitting on a large pile of money she made from her party.

Mandy Kiss flaunts gifts from birthday Photo credit: @slaywithmandykiss

Source: Instagram

The room was also filled with other gifts like cakes, a flower, photo portrait, and other beautiful gifts.

She captioned the post:

"Omgggggggggg!!! Eniyan la so mi. Thank you so much y’all that turned up, postEd my pictures and also d credit alerts. I love you all I really don’t know where to start from but my good God will always reward you and take you high. My special day was actually made special with the help of you all. Thank you thank you my lovely family ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mandy's video

papaya_ex:

"Na you Dey hot."

temilolu.big.town.boy:

"Person wey give you flower no sabi wetin fit you o."

pinky_oreoluwa

"E over choke!!!!!"

pwiceless_saraphina:

"You deserve more."

theadeniyigold:

"Mandy money land lady soon."

donfexsco_rs:

"Wow it’s Mandy birthday highlights."

oluwayinka10:

"Choked up. You go need counting machine sha."

_ismoh:

"We’re una Dey see dis money naa?"

