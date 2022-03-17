Nollywood actress Chioma Toplis has been remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Afara, by a Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State over defamation

Following her Facebook post about the chairman of Abia State Traditional Prime Ministers Council, High Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu, actress Chioma Toplis has been remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Afara, Abia state.

The 48-year-old was accused of alleged cybercrime by using her Facebook page to post “a malicious publication” against the Chairman of Abia State Traditional Prime Ministers Council, High Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu, popularly known as BAWAS.

According to the charge sheet marked 124c/2022, the actress was accused of using her Facebook page to tag Akwukwuegbu as “a rap*ist and a ritualist”.

Speaking with newsmen later, the plaintiff, Chief Akwukwuegbu, who identified the accused as his sister-in-law, expressed his worry on why she resorted to blackmail him.

BAWAS lamented over the fact that the accused resorted to cheap blackmail to disrepute him.

He also expressed no knowledge of all the allegations levelled against him and insisted that Toplis has to substantiate her claims.

The matter has been adjourned till April 14, 2022.

