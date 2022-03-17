Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is in awe of how God created him with amazing features and qualities

In a video sighted on his page, the actor was seen in his tastefully furnished sitting room as he gushed over himself

Fans and colleagues of the actor agreed with him as they also flooded the comment section with comments hyping him up

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has got his fans and colleagues talking after he shared a video of himself on his Instagram page.

In the video, the movie star could not help but gush over himself for how much of a 'spec' and fresh man he is.

Fans blow Alexx Ekubo's trumpet with him as he thanks God for being good-looking. Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He thanked God for making him tall, handsome, God-fearing and talented with skin like milk.

To add some drama to the hype, Alexx fell to his knees as he gave all thanks to God for how wonderfully he was made.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lady behind the camera who recorded the whole thing also gave the actor some extra hype.

"Sometimes you gotta hype yourself. Blow your own da*mn trumpet!! Thank you Jesus for EVERYTHING "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Alexx Ekubo's video

adakarl1:

"Ma bro too fresh joor."

ikogbonna:

"You forgot to add something …… it’s called bad mouth."

goldenwinnie___:

"Fresh ❤️❤️❤️ man like Alex."

dexterityplus01:

"Very true, life is short and tomorrow is not sure!"

varie_teasnspice:

"Odogwu (in your mum's voice).....skin like new born baby cheeks.......kaiiiii..........fine boi looking peng..... We love u ❤️"

awaropatience:

"Abeg hype yourself oo, coz you fresh."

ananaakuah:

"You are such a whole moodthe last part tho."

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife and Alexx Ekubo’s ex link up in Lagos

Legit.ng reported earlier that Alex Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Acholonu shared photos and videos showing herself with IK Ogbonna's ex-wife Sonia.

In the video, Fancy looked happy as she played around with Sonia. The women called each other beautiful names with lovely smiles on their faces.

According to Alexx's ex-lover, they are 'oyinbo babes in Naija.' As expected, Nigerians had something to say about both women. According to many, Fancy and Sonia know something that Nigerians do not know about IK and his best friend Alexx.

Source: Legit.ng