Nigerian skit makers, Twinz Love are finally living the dream as they recently completed their mansion

The twin girls took to their joint page on Instagram to announce the good news as well as share photos of the house

While many congratulated the skit makers and tapped into their blessings, other Nigerians questioned the source of the house

Popular Nigerian twin skit makers, Moyin and Doyin, popularly known as Twinz Love are the latest landladies in town.

The sisters shared photos of their recently competed dream mansion on their Instagram page with the story of how it came to be with the support of their mother.

Nigerians congratulate Twinz Love on new mansion Photo credit: @twinz_love

The interior of the mansion was not shown, but the magnificent cream and orange exterior gives a hint of what the inside would look like.

Twinz Love will also be throwing a housewarming party with coordinated outfits.

"Latest House-owners congratulations to us @_lifeofdoyin @lifeofmoyin_ What is exciting about life is the fact that you know with the right amount of push all of your dreams can come true. This project has been a very big part of our life and seeing Us complete is giving us joy beyond our wildest thoughts I’m grateful to God and everyone who has loved and supported us from the onset. We decided to start living the life We’ve always imagined. And God agreed and Our mother supported @princess_adeyinka_ congratulations mum Housewarming party loading message iya Ibeji @princess_adeyinka_ for your Asoebi (27th March 2022) the Ankara comes with the pass/invite."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Twinz Love's new house

afolabiiiiiii:

"Where exactly una Dey see money?"

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Congratulations sweets..many more coming."

karachii.kk_:

"These TikTok girls? ömö ThankGod for their life o congratulations."

_therealshine_:

"See children wey them chase from hotel say them be small children don buy house."

realmercyaigbe:

"Best News ever! congratulations my loves "

Source: Legit.ng