One of Davido's loyal crew members, Isreal DMW has become a celebrity in his own lane after he was allowed to open the singer's show in London

In a video sighted online, Isreal was on a plane and a couple of people were seen trying to take photos of him as he looked unbothered

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media as Nigerians hailed Davido for his influence on Isreal

Davido's controversial logistics manager, Isreal DMW, also known as Juju, has been tensioning his fans on social media and they are loving his new vibe.

It will be recalled that Isreal opened Davido's hugely successful London O2 Arena concert earlier in March and he has been bragging about it big time.

Fans strugle to take photos of Isreal DMW Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Just like his boss, Isreal is now a celebrity in his own right and a video recently showed how he was treated by some of his fans.

A couple of people struggled to take photos of the logistics manager as he looked unbothered and sleepy in his seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Isreal's video

weightlossbynelly:

"Anything OBO touches na star "

i_am_cheeboi:

"You know wetin he mean to dey see Davido everyday? Omo I’d pay for his job walahi."

tinny._gramm:

"02 performing artist do am if e easy."

the_richie_1:

"Israel don make am "

___jummie_:

"Juju don become celeb "

cleaninginlagos:

"Na WA oh lmao . A whole 02 Arena performing artist . We hail you brozz."

wilson_uz:

"E no easy to perform for 02 london o…. My guy na big celeb no be beans "

Davido secures visa for his PA Isreal DMW to attend his London concert

Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, finally secured his visa to join the singer and the rest of the DMW crew in the UK.

Isreal got excited after his boss announced that he would be coming for the show at the London O2 Arena and his travel visa was ready.

Isreal who had earlier appealed to his boss to allow him open the London O2 Arena show with his trademark bell seemed to be living the dream.

Source: Legit.ng