A conversation between Ubi Franklin and his 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa has caused quite a stir on social media

The talent manager mentioned his reservation about the marriage and noted that Sandra's husband, Steve Thompson is a useless person

Franklin also noted that he's scared for their daughter, Ariella because Thompson is capable of doing horrible things to her

Popular talent manager Ubi Franklin is currently the hot topic on social media following a conversation with his 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa that leaked on social media.

Sandra has always been at loggerheads with the father of her daughter and this time, Ubi took it up a notch.

He is a useless man

In the voice note, Ubi claimed that Sandra's estranged husband, Steve Thompson is his friend who is also a useless man.

The talent manager mentioned that people warned Sandra not to marry the man she's about to have a child for but she refused to listen.

He continued by saying that even he was scared for her and prayed that God would see her through the marriage especially because of his daughter, Ariella.

Ubi noted that Thompson is capable of sleeping with Sandra's children, a statement that made her exclaim in shock.

He also added that despite warnings, Sandra was hell-bent on getting married.

Listen to the audio below:

Nigerians react to Ubi Franklin's statement

ddeera:

"This voice note has no business being out here, people can’t have conversations again without the fear of being recorded ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. ❤️ & to the parties involved."

bettyelshaddaiabah:

"Can they just let this lady be, cos she’s been dragged enough."

jennyposh2:

"Ubi has always be two faced na, no be today... this woman get her own for body too, she come go marry man wey Dey petty... 3 of them sef na problem ‍♀️ now she has 4kids from different dads"

ndidi_ohia:

"Sandra is not a good person for bringing dis voice not out I wonder how Steve go dey look ubi‍♀️‍♀️"

nekky_uc:

"Thank God she recorded this. I love this kind of evidence. Ubi the Abraham should leave this girl alone. Ubi would have turned around to say that she called him up apologizing. Leave those couple alone!!!"

Ubi Franklin reacts to claim that Sandra's hubby doesn't like her kids

The popular Nigerian talent manager was called out again for the umpteenth time in regards to his child with his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

A post made by one @trapselena trended online as she shared details about Ubi’s child with his baby mama and Sandra’s other kids.

The poster called on Ubi to go and carry his child with Sandra. The person further claimed that Sandra’s kids were living like orphans in strangers’ houses.

