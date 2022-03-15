Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean is not done with letting people in on the ills of his relationship with the dancer

Despite the fact that Dean already apologised to Korra's family, he recently took to Instagram to let his heart out

According to the father of two, people including wives and business associates who refuse to apologise after hurting others are red flags

Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean has got people talking on social media yet again after he decided to share his version of redflags.

The father of two shared a post on his Instagram story channel where he tagged people who refuse to apologise red flags that should not be associated with.

Korra's husband sparks reactions on social media Photo credit: @korraobidi/@drjustindean

Source: Instagram

Justin's list included friends, wives, and business associates.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Justin's statement

officialhannah10:

"Na the man know wetin him eye see since 2018, make una leave am."

petplusvets:

"A part of me wants to type ‘Justin rest in Jesus mighty name’, but he’s the only one that knows what he’s going through. I hope he finds peace ✌"

kindnessfidelis:

"Ah ah, whatever made this calm man speak this much must have really hurt him."

iam_jayscalar:

"Make una allow am say him mine, nobody knows what he went through in the marriage, so if he feels he needs to vent, let him vent."

sammieblaze:

"He is definitely going through a lot. Please allow him vent. It's obvious, he has been hurt and possibly she isn't remorseful of her wrongs."

queen_jay_dee:

"This Guy’s mental health is at stake."

Korra Obidi's husband apologises to her family

In a video sighted online, Justin disclosed that his claim about Korra being a chronic cheat is inaccurate as she only cheated at the beginning of their relationship. He has forgiven her and tried to move past it.

He however stated that every other thing he said about the dancer were true and comments about his two kids not being his are false.

Taking to the comment section of the blogpost that shared the video, Justin noted that the video is his apology to Korra and her family.

