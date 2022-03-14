Former Lagos state NURTW boss, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, clocked a new age on March 14

His former interior designer girlfriend, Ehi Ogbebor, has taken to social media to celebrate him with sweet words

Ehi tagged her ex-lover a good man and friend and prayed to God to continue to guide and protect him

Ex-Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, is celebrating adding another year to his age.

Just like many who have celebrated him, his former girlfriend who is an interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor sent him good wishes.

Ehi celebrates ex-lover MC Oluomo. Photo credit: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel/@kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Ehi took to her Instagram story channel with a photo of Oluomo and showered prayers on him. She thanked him for being a good man and friend.

Ehi also urged her former lover to keep his good heart as the world will adjust.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Ehi's birthday post to MC Oluomo

evbusogieooo:

"I have one ex that will forever be my friend."

ebereokorocha:

"This is nice."

honeyprincess39:

"Ehi is obviously a good woman."

mixhelleoflagos:

"If the EX was a good friend and despite the fact that the relationship didn't work out, there's nothing wrong in wishing him a happy birthday. And she was clear with her writeups to avoid misunderstanding from Online reader."

florencegabriel1281:

"Current lover no get money now, Ehi na big girl and mature."

gildaeyang:

"Nothing dey there ... Ex doesn't automatically mean enemy na. Many exes have become great friends and business partners too."

Source: Legit.ng