Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean, has finally apologised to the dancer's family over his outburst on social media

The dad of two said his comment about Korra being a chronic cheat is inaccurate but every other thing he revealed were true

Justin also cleared the air about the paternity of his children reiterating that the girls are his and he loves them very much

Looks like things are starting to go back to normal in Korra Obidi's marriage as her husband, Justin Dean, finally dropped an apology.

In a video sighted online, Justin disclosed that his claim about Korra being a chronic cheat is inaccurate as she only cheated at the beginning of their relationship. He has forgiven her and tried to move past it.

He however stated that every other thing he said about the dancer were true and comments about his two kids not being his are false.

Justin added that he loves his daughters very much.

Watch the video below:

Taking to the comment section of the blogpost, Justin noted that the video is his apology to Korra and her family.

He also added again that June and Athena are his kids and he will be there for them even if he's not married to Korra.

"This is my apology to the Obidi family about the chronic cheating claims. @korraobidi @nancyumeh_ and her dad (papa). June and Athena are my children and I love them. I’ll be there for them everyday even if I’m not married to Korra."

Nigerians react to Justin Dean's apology

dj_ike:

"He just went from 60k follow to over 300k in one week they know what they doing."

mz_harcourt:

"So why did you made those comments after child's birth you've forgiven her since but decided to bring it up for clout!"

ekenzy11_:

"Bringing your marriage online is so absurd."

tastyfoodie7:

"Glad he said this for those assuming DNA was the problem. He looks stressed out. Praying for your family. We hope this will turn around for the better and a much better outcome."

anthoniasamuelkikelomo:

"Awww. So sweet daddy and Girls. Your home is restore by God's grace."

