Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla clocked 21 on March 13 and she was well celebrated by fans of her mother and followers on social media

The birthday girl was pleasantly surprised with expensive gifts, surprises from loved ones which she flaunted on Instagram

Priscy also threw a lavish birthday party and her cake and arrival were the first highlight of the bash

Priscilla, the beautiful daughter and second child of Iyabo Ojo clocked 21 on March 13 and as the celebrity that she is as well, she got lots of love online.

The birthday girl who had planned an exclusive party took to her Instagram page to share the surprises she got and her look for her lavish party.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter throws wxclusive party

Source: Instagram

Priscy's exclusive party

A post which made the rounds on social media showed Priscilla's huge cake for her party, one of the highlights for the night.

The huge castle cake was about seven stacks high, decorated with lights and flowers as it sat majestically on the stand.

See the video below:

Another post showed the moment Priscilla arrived at her party in a gorgeous sleeveless rose dress which generously showed off her beautiful curves.

The birthday girl made a grand entrance with her friends.

See posts below:

Priscilla also showed off the gifts and surprise packages she got from people.

See photos below:

Priscilla receives tons of gofts on 21st birthday

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Priscilla's videos and photos

dammybola:

"Wedding cake no suppose pass this one but is beautiful "

asake_damilola:

"Money is good."

olayodejuliana:

"Happy birthday honey, God bless and keep you always❤️❤️❤️"

estherrofficiall:

'Birthdays these days be looking like wedding parties or someone's remembrance, I don't know but this trend is funny to me."

antykemzi_thrift_stores:

"She looks like her mum so preety ❤️"

sandraomon_14:

"I love her so much, happy birthday to her.'

Omoborty gifts daughter house for 18th birthday

Popular Nollywood actress Omoborty's daughter Ife turned a new age on March 13 and she was well celebrated on social media.

The actress shared a video of her beautiful daughter on her page during one of her visits in school as she celebrated her as well.

To mark the milestone age, Omoborty gifted her 18-year-old daughter a house and also showered accolades on her.

