Nigerian singer, Portable recently celebrated his birthday but the day ended in chaos and fight for him

In a video that has made rtheounds on social media the singer was seen in a huge fight with hoodlums who allegedly demanded money from him

Portbale himself was seen in the video holding a stick as he approached some boys and his car was destroyed

Fast rising singer, Portable is in the news again, and this time, it's for exchanging blows aith hoodlums aka area boys in a full street fight on his birthday.

According to reports, the singer refused to give the boys money and it escalated into a full fight that Portable unbuttoned his shirt.

Portable seen fighting with area boys Photo credit: @portablebaybe/@glbmedia

Source: Instagram

In the video that has made the rounds, the singer with his shirt halfway through his body held a stick as he approached some boys who were still throwing blows.

A shirtless Portable was eventually dragged away from the scene by a lady but he was reported,y beaten up with his car heavily destroyed.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

avs_hairline:

"This is why education is not a scam."

iam_josisky:

"This guy does not deserve to be a celebrity."

official_yongsunple:

"See our celeb for road he they trek with no slippers "

dj_iranking:

"Why dem Dey beef the guy …e no go pass because he no give them money."

creamycandie:

"When he said “ idamu adugbo” y’all thought he was joking "

lifeofobehi21:

"Olamide go dey regret by now ‍♀️"

iamfabricator___:

"When you insist you still wan to vibe with your people in trenches sorry portable."

Portable nabs guy impersonating him

Controversial rising star, Portable nabbed an individual who had been impersonating him on social media and fooling unsuspecting victims.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video online showing the moment an enraged Portable interrogated the guilty party as others stood watch.

Portable asked why the guy has been going around impersonating him and even going the extra mile of rocking his signature hairstyle.

The Zazu crooner went on to threaten the individual as he mentioned that he would inflict injury on himself first before dealing with him properly.

Source: Legit.ng