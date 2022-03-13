A young lady identified as Vanessa who is reportedly Davido's girlfriend has taken to social media to drag his third baby mama Chioma

According to Vanessa, Chioma is not the saint that she portrays herself to be on Instagram as she calls her and other baby mamas

Vanessa also revealed that Davido engaged the mother of his son by force because she got pregnant and the singer will tell his story one day

After days of rejoicing over the fact that Davido and Chioma seem to have gotten back together, the singer's alleged girlfriend, Vanessa has revealed secrets.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Vanessa revealed that Chioma forced Davido to buy her an engagement ring after she became pregnant.

Davido's alleged girlfriend saya Chioma is not a saint Photo credit: @vafyl/@davido

She continued by saying that Chioma has been trying to force Davido to marry her and contrary to belief, she is not deama free.

Vanessa noted that away from Instgram, Chioma calls her and other baby mamas but acts like a saint on social media.

She tagged Davido's third baby mama a devil and also added that the singer who went through hell will tell his story when he is ready.

Chiuoma also creates fake accounts and despite how good she looks to people, Davido's family and crew members know her very well.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Vanessa's statement

ego_oyibo29:

"make our assurance no spoil again."

misslilsunshin:

"Assurance dey pain this one...periodt."

queenethfab:

"Aunty even you wey dey talk,you go soon collect your share from Davido. No be Chioma be first o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀"

_barbieluxury:

"She sound like a bitter girl who has been abandoned. Apparently she was thinking Davido and Chioma would never get back together again so the thing is really paining her."

Assurance don wake up again

Online in-laws of Nigerian singer Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma were excited, following a statement the singer made.

In a video that made the rounds online, Davido was spotted with Cubana Chiefpriest and some other people as they vibed to his Assurance song.

Shortly after, Davido yelled Assurance don wake up again, a statement which might signify that he's back with his third baby mama, Chioma.

